AAP-BJP blame game over Chhath Puja Ghat preparations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday staged a protest in Chirag Delhi against the BJP, accusing it of allegedly preventing Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath in the area. He alleged that the BJP coerced DDA to halt construction of Chhath Ghat and also got the site locked.

Claiming that the saffron party’s anti-Purvanchal mindset has been exposed with what happened in South Delhi, Bhardwaj said that for the past eight years, the Delhi government has organized the Chhath Puja at Satpula Park, which was hindered this time by the saffron party.

Chief Minister Atishi also accused the saffron party of neglecting the Purvanchalis, alleging that they are banning Chhath Ghat in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash. Taking to social media platform X, CM wrote that such politics over the festival will not be tolerated, and the saffron party will have to bear the brunt.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Delhi BJP has accused the AAP and Saurabh Bharadwaj of hindering the cleaning of the site by local residents of Greater Kailash constituency, who had necessary permissions through the organizing body. According to the Delhi BJP, Bhardwaj’s associates prevented the cleaning.

BJP spokesperson and Municipal Councillor Shikha Rai stepped forward to initiate the cleaning, but AAP members started issuing threats and pressuring local residents and BJP workers to leave, the saffron party’s state unit claimed. Rai mentioned that for the past 16 years, Chhath Puja has been celebrated in this park with great enthusiasm. However, in recent years, AAP workers occupy this 6,000 square meter area a few days before the festival and impose arbitrary arrangements, she alleged.