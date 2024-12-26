AAP accuses Cong of colluding with BJP for Delhi polls

Congress and the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), two major constituents of INDIA bloc, were on a collision course on Thursday with the AAP accusing the grand old party of being hand in glove with the BJP in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections, likely to be held in February.

The AAP on Thursday sought action by the Congress’ senior leadership within 24 hours against its leader Ajay Maken for reportedly calling former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘anti-national’ or, else it will call for the expulsion of the grand old party from the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Its leader Sanjay Singh while addressing a press conference here, asserted that the party will ask all the other parties of the INDIA bloc to take view of Maken calling Kejriwal anti-national, the insult to AAP and the FIR against Kejriwal by Youth Congress, if the grand old party does not take appropriate action against its leader.

The senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the Congress in Delhi is in favour of the saffron party, and is doing everything that will benefit BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. He accused Congress leader Maken of working at the behest of the saffron party and making statements as asked by the BJP.

Singh alleged, ” Yesterday Maken crossed all the limits by calling the most popular leader of Delhi and AAP supremo anti-national. The AAP leader further said that the Congress has never called out any BJP leader in this manner, and alleged that Maken was reading out the script written by the saffron party.

Sharpening his attack on the grand old party and its leader, the AAP leader said that Kejriwal is the same person who campaigned for the Congress in the last Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and also in Chandigarh. AAP always stands with the Congress with regard to the decisions in connection with parliamentary affairs, said the MP.

Singh accused the Congress party of not being ready to contest recent Haryana assembly polls in alliance with the AAP, despite efforts made by his party till the end. He said that no AAP leader ever made any statement against the grand old party despite not contesting polls together .

The Chief Minister Atishi, who was also present at the press conference ,claimed that her party has got know from official sources that poll expenses of the Congress candidates are being financed by the BJP. She alleged that prominent candidates of the Congress, including Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri’s poll expenses are being funded by the saffron party.

Atishi alleged that the Congress and BJP have colluded to inflict damage to the AAP in the upcoming polls.The CM further said that if the Congress is not hand in glove with the BJP, then they must prove it by taking action against Maken within 24 hours, and also take action against those leaders of their youth wing who got a FIR registered against her and Kejriwal.