At least eight people have died and 15 others injured when a jeep in which they were traveling fell into a deep gorge in Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh, close to the Maharashtra border. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have expressed grief over this accident.

Police said, “Some people of Barwani district were returning from Maharashtra’s Toranmal on Sunday night when their jeep went out of control and fell into a deep gorge. So far the death toll has gone up to eight. Most of the people who died are residents of the Pati police station area of Barwani district who had gone to pay obeisance at Shiv Mandir. The operation is on to search survivors at the accident site.”

Governor Mangubhai Patel while expressing deep condolences over the accident, prayed to God for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the grief and speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Sad news has been received about the death of eight people in a road accident in Badwani. Praying to God to give peace to the departed souls. Give strength to bear the grief to family members and recovery to the injured soon.”