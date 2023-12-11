Mohan Yadav meets governor, Chouhan submits resignation

Soon after being elected the leader of the BJP Legislature Party, the chief minister-designate, Dr Mohan Yadav, met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Governor House in Bhopal and submitted the letter to form the government in the state.

Along with Dr Yadav, MP BJP Chief V D Sharma, met the governor and handed him the letter of the party stating that Dr Mohan Yadav has been elected the leader of the party in MP by its MLAs.

The governor greeted Dr Mohan Yadav and presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

Meanwhile, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over his resignation to the governor during the same meeting. Dr Yadav touched Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s feet and the latter blessed him by keeping a hand on his head, as both the leaders greeted each other.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Kailash Vijaywargiya were also present during the meeting at the Governor House.

Dr Yadav expressed his gratitude to the BJP leadership for elevating him to the top post. He thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda for their support.

He said he is a small worker of the BJP and he is thankful to the BJP’s Central and state leadership for choosing him to head the state government. He assured them to try his best to fulfill all his responsibilities.