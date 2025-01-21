699 candidates in fray for Delhi Assembly polls

A total of 699 candidates were left in the fray today after the withdrawal of nominations in the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5.

“After the last date of withdrawal of candidature, nominations of 699 candidates have been accepted. January 17 was the last date for filing nominations while the nominations were scrutinized on January 18, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was on January 20,” according to Election Commission official.

The highest number of candidates is in the New Delhi assembly seat where 23 candidates are contesting while the lowest number of candidates is in Kasturba Nagar and Patel Nagar seats, where only five candidates each are contesting.

The high profile New Delhi assembly is seeing a triangular contest with AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking is his fourth term from here,pitted against BJP’s Pravesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, both former MPs.

Meanwhile, for the Kalkaji seat, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray. The notable among them include Chief Minister Atishi who is pitted against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba.

Out of the 70 constituencies, 38 have fewer than 10 candidates. Assembly constituencies like Tilak Nagar, Mangolpuri, and Greater Kailash each have six candidates each , while Chandni Chowk, Rajendra Nagar, and Malviya Nagar have seven each.

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, with a fierce triangular contest among the AAP, BJP and Congress. The results will be announced on February 8. In the last assembly polls, the AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats while BJP won 8 seats and Congress drew a blank.

Earlier on January 6, ECI had released the final electoral roll according to which, the total number of registered voters stands at 1,55,24,858, out of which 83,49,645 are male, 71,73,952 female and 1261 third gender voters.