6 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi’s Narela

Six people were injured after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blasted inside a house in Narela area of outer Delhi on Friday morning.

The intensity of the blast was so high that it created a hole in the wall of the house.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received the call about the blast from a house in the morning at 7 am situated near Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Bawana road, Narela and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

The blast happened on the second floor of the house resulting in injuries to six people who were rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital by ambulance, DFS officials said.

Moreover a fire also broke out in a hotel in the Greater Kailash area; however no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was minor and broke out due to a short circuit and was overpowered by fire fighters in very little time, a police official said.

Another fire incident was reported in the Geeta Coloney’s temporary settlements (Jhuggis).

No casualties were reported in this incident too however, the jhuggis were destroyed completely by fire leaving their residents homeless in the winter season.

The cops said that an enquiry to ascertain the cause of fire is underway.