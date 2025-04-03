Total number of active domestic LPG consumers in India stands at 32.94 crore as of March 1: Govt

The total number of active domestic LPG consumers in India stands at 32.94 crore, including 10.33 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as of March 1, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“The retail selling price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is currently Rs 803 in Delhi. With a targeted subsidy of Rs 300/cylinder for PMUY consumers, the Government of India is providing 14.2 kg LPG cylinders at an effective price of Rs 503 per cylinder in Delhi,” Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

This is available to more than 10.33 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries across the country, including Rajasthan.

The PMUY was launched in May 2016 with an objective of providing deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country.

The target to release 8 crore connections under PMUY was achieved in September 2019. To cover the remaining poor households, Ujjwala 2.0 was launched in August 2021 with a target to release 1 crore additional PMUY connections, which was achieved in January 2022.

Subsequently, the government decided to release 60 lakh more LPG connections under Ujjwala 2.0 and the target of 1.60 crore Ujjwala 2.0 connections was also achieved during December 2022.

Further, the government approved the release of an additional 75 lakh connections under the PMUY scheme for the period FY 2023-24 to 2025-26, which was achieved in July 2024.

To improve access to LPG across the country, various steps have been initiated, including organising campaigns for improving awareness about PMUY, organising melas/camps to enrol and distribute connections, promotion through Out of Home (OOH) hoardings, radio jingles, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Vans etc, spreading awareness about advantages of using LPG over other conventional fuels and safe usage of LPG through LPG Panchayats, enrolment/awareness camps under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, facilitation of consumers and their families for Aadhaar enrolment and opening of bank accounts for getting PMUY connections, simplification of process of getting LPG connection, online application for PMUY connection at www.pmuy.gov.in, nearest LPG distributors, Common Service Centres (CSC) etc, option of 5 kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 kg, provision for migrant families to obtain new connections on self-declaration instead of proof of address and a ration card.