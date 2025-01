A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi area, the police said on Thursday adding that the incident occurred near Gate number 2.

According to the cops, “a call was received wherein the caller stated that a man riding on scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Upon reaching the spot, the injured was rushed to RML Hospital by police staff but was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.”

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered and a probe to find the offender vehicle has been initiated, he added.

The police are checking the CCTV cameras from nearby places to get details about the vehicle that hit the scoter driver.