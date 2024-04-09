5 towers of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso to be demolished

The Gurugram administration has ordered demolition of five towers at the Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109 as these have been declared “unsafe for habitation”.

The order was issued by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday.

According to an official, D, E, F, G and H towers of the residential society will be demolished.

The order came in response to an email sent by the builder to Yadav seeking immediate evacuation of these towers for demolition. These towers were declared unsafe for habitation on the basis of audit reports submitted by an IIT Delhi team to the administration.

“Permission is allowed for demolition of towers D, E, F, G & H of Group Housing Society namely M/s Chintel Paradiso Pvt Ltd, Sector-109, Gurugram, subject to the compliances of policy/guidelines of the concerned departments,” the order said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that this permission does not provide immunity from any other applicable state/central law/act/policy related to the subject work. Further, in case of any lapse/mishappening/carelessness at site, you will be solely responsible and relevant action will be taken accordingly. Further, you will submit the fortnightly report along with compliances to the concerned,” the order stated.

Yadav said the matter was discussed by a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena and representatives of departments concerned.

Officials said Edifice Engineering, which razed the Supertech twin towers in Noida in Aug 2022, will demolish the Paradiso towers.

The developer, in its proposal, plans to begin the demolition exercise on May 1, and has said that the entire site will be cleared by December 15. The developer said it has already begun the initial process of removing doors, windows and other fixtures from the five towers.

On February 10, 2022, portions of a flat on the sixth floor in Tower D of the residential society had collapsed following renovations. It led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. This had led to the death of two women residents. Since then, the site has been a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.