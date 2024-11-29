5 females rescued from prostitution racket in SW Delhi

Five females were rescued from Prostitution with the arrest of a 45-year old woman broker from Munirka in South West Delhi.

According to the police, based on a tip off, a police team was deployed as decoy customers to gather evidence about the racket and the operation was successful in unearthing the illegal racket being run in a house behind Rama Market, Munirka Village. The broker, who organized the racket, was caught along with Rs 2,000 provided by the decoy customer, they said.

Five women aged 36, 34, 32, and two 24-years, all residents of West Bengal ,were rescued from the house. Following the operation, an FIR under sections 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITP) was registered at police station Kishangarh.

This is the second kind of such illegal racket that has been busted in the district. Earlier on Saturday, a broker was held for running a prostitution racket in a flat in the Mahavir enclave, Palam area of South West Delhi. Two girls aged 23, 29 years were rescued and the decoy amount of Rs 2000 was also recovered. The operation was also done in a similar manner in which policemen were deployed as decoy customers to unearth the whole racket.