One dies in road accident in SW Delhi

A man was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area following a collision of two cars, the police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle that hit the car is absconding.

According to the police, information related to the accident was received at 6:30 am and on reaching the spot, two vehicles, a white Ertiga car and another silver colour Audi car, both having registration of Haryana were found in accidental condition. The Ertiga car was travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension when it was hit by another vehicle that jumped the divider and was coming from the opposite direction, the cops said.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sukhjit, a resident of Hisar, Haryana who was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The driver of the offending vehicle had fled the scene after the accident and a search has been going on to nab him.

A case under section 281 (over speeding) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Safdarjung enclave police station and investigation is going on.