Prostitution racket busted in South West Delhi, 10 girls rescued

With the arrest of two brokers along with a hotel owner from the Mahipalpur area of South West Delhi, the Delhi Police rescued ten girls from a prostitution racket, the police said on Friday.

Recounting the breakthrough, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said a team of South West Delhi dispatched its staff members to a hotel in the Mahipalpur area as decoy customers based on a specific input about immoral trafficking on January 15.

“At the instance of a staff member deputed as a decoy customer, the team busted the prostitution racket and rescued 10 females, all adults,” he said.

In the raid, the two brokers, identified as Abdul Rashid, Aakash Kumar, and the owner of the said hotel, Nigam Kumar, were arrested with cash.

To curb organised crime like immoral trafficking in South-West District, the DCP said several teams have been formed to procure key inputs about the spots of such crimes and take action against the persons involved in them.

In another raid, three gamblers were held from Mahipalpur with stake money.