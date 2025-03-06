Minor fire broke out in basement of building in Central Delhi, no casualties reported

A minor fire broke out in the basement of a building in the Daryaganj area of Central Delhi. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to the DFS, a fire-related call was received at 3.30 pm about the fire that broke out in the basement of a building in Daryaganj. Based on the information, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and the area was searched thoroughly. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, the Fire Department said.

The fire originated in the batteries kept in the basement and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause that ignited the flames.

A team of local police visited the area and registered a case.

Earlier on March 1, a fire broke out in a four-storey building housing a private bank in the same area but no casualties were reported in the incident.