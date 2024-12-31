4 injured in LPG cylinder blast at a factory in Northeast Delhi

Four people sustained injuries in a fire caused by an LPG cylinder explosion at a heater factory in Jagdamba Colony, North East Delhi, the Fire Department said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a fire-related call was received from Jagdamba Colony, Shiv Vihar, regarding a blaze at the factory. In response, four fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

The fire broke out following the explosion of an LPG cylinder in the factory, injuring four workers. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, the DFS added.

The flames were extinguished, and debris was cleared. A search operation was also conducted to ensure no one was trapped. No additional injuries were reported after the operation’s conclusion, DFS confirmed.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The factory was reportedly engaged in manufacturing heaters.