Teenager stabbed to death by unidentified assailant in NE Delhi

In a case of blind murder, a teenager was fatally stabbed by an unidentified assailant in the Shiv Vihar area of the North East Delhi area, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to officials, they received a call at around 11 pm at the Karawal Nagar police station regarding an individual lying in a pool of blood on the road. Acting on the information, a police team was rushed to the scene of the crime. On reaching the spot, they found bloodstains on the road while the victim was already shifted to GTB Hospital.

However, the teenager succumbed to the injuries in the emergency ward of the hospital. Later, the body of the deceased was sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a team of crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the site of the crime for clues and a case has been filed under Section 103 (pertaining to murder) at the police station, the officials said.

The assailants are still at large even as the police are thoroughly investigating the case to unearth further clues to the murder.

Earlier on March 12, a person was similarly attacked while he, along with friends, was traveling back home. A group of individuals on two motorcycles confronted them. They got the victim off the vehicle before stabbing him on the neck, head, and hands. Soon after committing the crime, the assailants fled the spot, the officials said.