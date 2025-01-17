4 gangsters held after police encounter in Dwarka

In a major breakthrough against gangsters under ‘Operation No Guns, No Gangs’, the Dwarka district police on Friday apprehended four members of the notorious Pahalwan gang following a shootout.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the team received input about the gang plotting to commit crime in the house of a gang member in Ghumanhera village in South West Delhi along with firearms.

Based on the input, a team reached the location and when the suspects were asked for introduction, they ran inside the house and one of them fired on the cops. In self defence the police team also fired and a bullet hit one of the suspects.

Subsequently they were overpowered and apprehended. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, Singh mentioned.

During the interrogation, it ws transpired that the four arrested individuals identified as Sajjan, Neeraj, Nakul and Sandeep were previously involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and arms act.