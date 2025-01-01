35 bikers fined for using modified silencers, stunts in Jamia Nagar on New Year’s eve

On the occasion of New Year’s Eve, the South East District Police fined 35 bikers for using modified silencers and performing stunts in Jamia Nagar under operation ‘Bullet Raja’, it said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, the offenders were fined for performing stunts and using modified silencers that created excessive noise”.

In addition to this, 673 persons detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officers), and 131 vehicles were seized under Section 66 of the same act (Police to take charge of unclaimed property), Singh added.

The DCP mentioned that the cop’s efforts ensured a significant reduction in noise pollution, reckless driving, and disturbances, allowing residents to celebrate the New Year peacefully. The

department’s actions exemplify its commitment to maintaining public safety and fostering an environment of security and order.