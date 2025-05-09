3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants disguised as transgenders held

Three illegal migrants from Bangladesh, who were staying in the national capital disguised as transgenders to avoid detection, were arrested from north west Delhi’s Azadpur New Sabzi Mandi, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said intel was received regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals who were impersonating transgender people and begging at the traffic signal to evade suspicion.

Acting upon the information received, the team laid a trap on Thursday morning near Azadpur New Sabzi Mandi, and all three accused individuals were held by the police team, the senior officer said.

Furthermore, while conducting an inquiry into this case, four smartphones were confiscated from their possession that had banned IMO applications installed in them, which were being used by them to communicate with their families in Bangladesh.

During interrogation with the apprehended, they disclosed that they had entered India illegally through porous borders with the assistance of agents and then traveled to Delhi via trains.

They continued by saying that they were all males and had put on some puffies to enhance their appearance to attract customers, whom they lured at night with the feminine looks. The accused had undergone surgeries to change their sex and appearance in order to avoid detection.

Moreover, stating about the police action, Singh further stated that, ‘The detained will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), R K Puram, Delhi, for their deportation process.’

However, a case has been registered against the accused individuals and investigation into this matter is underway by the Delhi Police, the DCP stated.