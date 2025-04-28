20-year-old shot dead in NE Delhi, two juveniles detained

Hours after a 20-year-old youth was shot dead in the Seelampur area of North East Delhi, the police detained two juveniles, the police said on Monday attributing the crime to a personal rivalry.

At around 11:40 pm on April 27, the Seelampur police station received information about a shootout in the J-Block area from a caller who reported that his 20-year-old son had been shot, an official mentioned.

On reaching the spot, a police team found out that the victim had already been taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Sameer, a resident of K-Block slums, the cop added.

Crime and forensic science (FSL) teams inspected the scene of the crime. Following a preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the Seelampur police station under Section 103(1) of the BNS, the official said.

With the help of CCTV analysis, two juveniles were identified and later apprehended during the day.

During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of another accomplice.

Further investigation into the case indicated that the motive behind the murder was personal enmity as one of the detained juveniles had an old rivalry with the victim leading them to plan and execute the murder.