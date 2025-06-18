Man held for duping man of USD 2,200 in fake visa scam

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping another man under the pretext of facilitating his travel to Australia, it said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, had demanded USD 2,200 (around Rs 2 lakh) from the victim, promising to provide a genuine Australian visa, mentioned by the police. He was nabbed by the Delhi airport police in Chennai, officials said.

“A complaint was filed by the victim, Khemchand Borwal, who came in contact with Singh through a Facebook page that said, ‘Fly to Abroad,’ which offered visas for different countries at low rates,” said Usha Rangnani, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI).

The officer continued by saying that the complainant further mentioned, “The accused assured him that all the arrangements, including visa and flight tickets, would be handled, and that the payment could be made only after reaching the destination. However, the visa and flight ticket provided to the victim turned out to be fake.”

On the basis of the statement provided by the complainant, an FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated by the police team.

During the preliminary investigation into this case, the cops conducted an inquiry by meticulously analyzing the CCTV camera at the airport.

With the help of the leads gathered by the police team, the accused was eventually nabbed from Chennai and arrested in the case.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and revealed that he had previously worked with agents engaged in duping individuals under the pretense of arranging overseas employment and travel opportunities.

The Additional CP further stated that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts to dismantle the chain of involved fraudsters in the case.