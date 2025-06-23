Pushed off rooftop, East Delhi teenage girl hospitalised

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her residence by an unidentified person in East Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, police said on Monday.

“We received information at the Jyoti Nagar police station around 8:30 in the morning that a girl had fallen from the rooftop of her house, on which a team was sent to the spot,” a senior officer mentioned.

Upon reaching the spot, the team found that the girl had been taken to GTB Hospital by her father for treatment of the injuries she sustained during the fall.

After probing the case further, the police came to know that the girl was allegedly pushed by an unidentified person off the rooftop of her own house. On the basis of evidence collected from the spot, the accused has been identified. Multiple teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, the officer mentioned.

However, further investigation into the case is ongoing, the officials stated.