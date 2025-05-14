Two held for fatally thrashing man in Delhi’s Raghuvir Nagar

The Delhi Police arrested two men who allegedly fatally thrashed a local over an altercation that led to his death hours later in West Delhi’s Raghuvir Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Vinod (27) and Arjun (39), both residents of Raghubir Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said, On Tuesday, we received information at Khyala police station from GGS Hospital that one, Kanhaiya Lal, a 33-year-old man, was declared dead by the attending medical team of doctors.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed to the police team that on Monday, at 10 PM, one of the accused, Vinod, was smoking a cigarette in front of the house of Arjun.

Later that night, the deceased had an argument with Vinod which escalated further when the other accused jumped into the altercation which further escalated to both the accused assaulting the victim multiple times, causing him injuries.

Subsequently, the victim was taken to GGS Hospital, where the doctor initially provided first aid, and was later sent home. Then after, his condition deteriorated, at which point he was taken back to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead on Tuesday.

Additionally, a team was deployed to get their hands on the accused, which they did within hours of the receipt of information, the senior officer said.

A case has been registered against both the accused individuals, and an investigation into this case is underway by the team of police, the DCP stated.