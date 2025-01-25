20 Delhi police personnel conferred with medals

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, twenty Delhi police personnel have been conferred with medals for their services that include three President’s medal for distinguished services and 17 for meritorious services.

Asif Mohammad Ali, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Dutt and Som Nath Paruthi, both Assistant Commissioner of Police have been conferred with the President’s medal while the meritorious service medal have been given to four ACPs, five Inspectors, four sub inspector, three assistant sub inspector and a constable rank personnel.

Addl. CP Ali joined Delhi Police in DANIPS cadre in 1994 and is presently posted as Joint Director, Delhi Police Academy. During his tenure, around 75,000 Delhi Police personnel, and other stakeholders have been trained in New Criminal Laws and new initiatives for enhanced capacity building and skill sets through MOUs with reputed institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University, have been undertaken.

He also represented Delhi Police in the Internal Security Liaison Group of 51 participating nations in Commonwealth Games 2010 along with IB for dynamic resolutions and command of Games Operation Centre for the final event. He has also served as an Assistant Haj Officer under MEA at Consulate of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and as team leader in UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and was also recognized with the UN Medal.

Meanwhile ACP Sanjay Dutt joined services in 1989 as Sub-Inspector (Executive) and during his tenure in the Special Cell unit, he played a pivotal role in the neutralization and arrest of a number of terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) and various gangsters, drug traffickers, arms traffickers, and dreaded criminals.

He was promoted out of the turn to the rank of Inspector in 2005 in recognition of this excellent work in connection with cases related to serial bomb blasts in Delhi. In recognition of his gallant acts, he has been awarded with the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on two occasions and also with the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in investigation skills.

Additionally, ACP Som Nath Paruthi, who joined as Sub-Inspector (Executive) in 1994, has shown outstanding qualities and assisted in framing new Standing Orders, instructions, Circulars for implementation of the New Criminal Laws.

For his professional acumen he was given the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation in the year 2019, Utkrisht Seva Padak in 2020, Commissioner of Police Special Disc and Certificate for excellent duties during G-20 Summit held in the city.

The others include ACPs Kamlesh Bisht, Harendra Singh, Manoj Kumar, Adarsh Kumar, Inspectors Rahul Kumar, Sheela Sharma, R Najma Tahira, Pradeep Singh, Bhupender Kumar, SIs Hardwari Lal, Rakesh Kothiyal, Prabha, Sumitra, ASIs Rekha Rani, Junaid Alam, Isidore and Head Constable Siva Ramulu.