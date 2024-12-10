2 injured in South Delhi bike accident; another tragedy claims 3 lives on NH 48

Two people sustained injuries when their bike collided with a pole near Moolchand Flyover on BRT Road in South Delhi early Tuesday morning.

The injured individuals, identified as Shivam and Sahadev, work as waiters at marriage functions and were returning home after completing their duty, according to a police official.

A PCR call reporting the accident was received at 2 am at Defence Colony Police Station. A team was dispatched to the site, and the injured were transported to a hospital.

Advertisement

As per their Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, both were found to be under the influence of alcohol while riding the bike, the official added.

Shivam and Sahadev are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. One has suffered a fractured hand, while the other is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a separate incident earlier on Monday, three people lost their lives while retrieving luggage from the rear of a bus when it was hit by a truck.

The accident occurred on NH 48 in the Vasant Kunj area around 5 am. The truck driver also sustained injuries in the collision.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station, the police confirmed.