Car-Truck collision on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road leaves 4 injured

A car carrying four people collided with a truck on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, South Delhi, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, MLC information from the Trauma Centre was received at Ambedkar Police Station regarding an accident on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road at around 5 am, and injuries to all the passengers in the car.

Soon after receiving the info, the police team rushed to the hospital to inspect the incident. On reaching the accident spot, the team found that the victims had sustained minor injuries. Upon conducting an inquiry about the case, it was disclosed that the victims themselves went to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment after the accident.

On questioning, they revealed that while driving, the car collided with a truck from behind. The driver, Sumit, 24, a resident of Ageanpur, Faridabad, jumped the Khanpur red light. The co-passengers who were friends with the driver also sustained minor injuries in the accident.

However, the victims did not want any police to be involved in the case, an official mentioned.