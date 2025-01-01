Bharti alleges BJP-Congress collaboration in demolition of Malviya Nagar jhuggis

Senior AAP leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti, along with Ward 149 Councillor Leena Harish Kumar, on Wednesday, alleged demolitions in his assembly constituency’s Indira Camp and accused the BJP and Congress of a covert collaboration in the drive.

Urging the residents of Delhi’s to be vigilant against such moves, Bharti alleged that the demolition was a clear example of how the grand old and the saffron parties are working together to undermine the people’s welfare.

Advertisement

“Today, I present a glaring example of the current state of affairs in Delhi. Since the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana, both the Congress and BJP have been thrown into utter chaos.” He further alleged, “Yesterday, the BJP came to Indira Camp to carry out a demolition. First, they enter jhuggis under the guise of sympathy, and later, they send bulldozers to demolish them.”

Advertisement

He said when MCD officials arrived at the Camp to demolish shanties, neither he nor the area councilor had any prior information. The AAP leader alleged that the local Congress candidate was present at the site, which he said was something very astonishing. Bharti alleged that the Congress leader’s presence makes it evident that the two parties are hand-in-glove in these actions. The AAP MLA said by misusing their power, the BJP sent MCD officials to carry out the demolition with the full knowledge and tacit support of Congress and alleged that the grand old party’s candidate was claiming that the demolition was being carried out under the direction of the local MLA.

The senior AAP leader asked what gives Congress’s candidate or anyone else the right to make such statements. When he made some effort, he found that BJP’s top leaders had allegedly directed Congress to collaborate with them for carrying out this demolition. He alleged that in his constituency, it is being said that the Congress’s candidate has taken Rs. 1.5–2 crore from the BJP.

He demanded a thorough investigation into this by the police and the LG. Hitting out at the saffron party, he said its strategy is to deceive voters by funding Congress candidates to cut into AAP’s votes.