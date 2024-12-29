Delhi Police deports 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

In the ongoing verification drive to identify illegal immigrants, 15 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the South and South West District of the national capital, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said, “We have successfully identified and deported eight illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in the Vasant Kunj South area.”

A dedicated team from the Vasant Kunj South police station conducted a door-to-door verification in Rangpuri slums. During this drive, around 400 families were checked and documents collected for the verification, he added.

The deported individuals include Jahangir, his wife Parina Begam, and their six children, all originally from Kekerhat village in the Madaripur district of Bangladesh. During investigation, Jahangir admitted to destroying his Bangladeshi documents and revealed that he entered India using jungle routes and later brought his family to Delhi after settling in the Rangpuri area.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said seven illegal immigrants of Bangladesh were apprehended near Arjan Garh Metro Station in the jurisdiction of Fateh Pur Beri police station after intense document verification of slums.

Chauhan added that on interrogation, they disclosed illegally migrating from Bangladesh and on checking of their mobile phones, documents of their real identity of Bangladeshi citizenship and mobile number were established.

Following this, all the illegal immigrants were produced at the office of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), R K Puram, and after completion of necessary documentation they were detained at a Centre in Inderlok, Delhi, the official said.

To address rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants including Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, the South District has intensified efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents. Moreover, the cops are also working on identification of the routes used by the illegal migrants to come to India, the DCP said.