12 new dispensaries for ESIC beneficiaries in Delhi

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has ordered the exploration of the possibility of opening dispensaries for the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) in 70 constituencies of the national capital.

Additionally, 12 new dispensaries will be opened soon for ESIC beneficiaries in Delhi. The necessary approvals have been obtained from the department, and appropriate locations are being selected.

These decisions were taken in the 53rd board meeting of the Regional Board of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the chairmanship of Anand.

The Delhi Labour Minister also gave directions to explore the possibility of increasing the minimum wage limit from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000 in order to increase the number of employees covered under ESIC.

It was decided in the board meeting that the Labour Department and ESIC will jointly organise awareness camps in the industrial sector to raise awareness among employees about their rights and government facilities.

It was also decided that the Delhi government will designate a quota for the children of ESIC beneficiaries in ESIC medical colleges. The board meeting was attended by officials from the Labour Department of the Delhi government, members of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, and representatives of the employees.

