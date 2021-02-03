Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister said on Wednesday that 115 farmers have been put in different Delhi jails following the violence that took place on the Republic Day.

The CM said that he has received a list of farmers who have been put in different jails in Delhi following the Tractor Parade of 26 January.

The Chief Minister told reporters that a group of agitating farmer leaders had approached him on Tuesday evening and sought help to find these missing farmers.

The Delhi government has also circulated a list containing the names of 115 farmers who are reportedly missing.

“A group of farmer leaders approached me yesterday to seek Delhi government’s help to find these missing farmers. Family members of these farmers are tensed and they are not able to contact them. The Delhi government is circulating the names of missing farmers who are lodged in different jails in the national capital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also assured farmers that, if needed, he would meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre to reunite these farmers with their families.

(With IANS inputs)