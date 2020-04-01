Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling “unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis” the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

In a joint press release, Wipro and the foundation said that these resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore.

The total donation is in addition to the annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of Wipro and usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.

“Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it,” the statement added.

The foundation’s 1,600-member team will coordinate with the government institutions concerned in collaboration with 350-member strong civil society partners across the country to put the funds to use.

Enabling medical and service fraternity to battle the virus and mitigate its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged sections of society, are some of the goals to be pursued by the donators.

These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro, the release stated.

According to the foundation and the company, the pandemic is a time to learn and develop a more resilient global community, based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability.