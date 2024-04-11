Malay Joshi appointed CEO of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit

IT major Wipro on Wednesday appointed Malay Joshi as CEO of its Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, with immediate effect.

Joshi will also join the company’s executive board. He succeeds Srini Pallia, who has been appointed as CEO and Managing Director of Wipro.

“Joshi has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses,” said Pallia.

“He is the perfect leader to take the helm of this fast-growing market and write its next chapter of our growth,” the new Wipro CEO added.

Joshi joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles, according to the company. He was previously the senior vice president and business unit head, leading the communications, media, tech, retail, travel, hospitality and public sector industries, which make up one of Wipro’s largest business units globally.

Joshi said that he looks forward to “leading our talented team toward a future where we can harness the power of technology to continue to enhance our value proposition for our clients and communities.”

Last week, the IT major announced the appointment of Pallia as its CEO and Managing Director.

Pallia succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who is stepping down to “pursue passions outside the workplace”, the company had said in a statement.