Vice president of online retail and Chief Information Officer are leaving Apple: Report

Two more senior Apple executives are reportedly moving out amid some high-profile exits from the company in the recent past.

According to a Bloomberg report, Anna Matthiasson, Vice president of online retail, and Chief Information Officer Mary Demby are leaving the company.

The report mentioned that Matthiasson is leaving the company while Demby is retiring after serving for three decades. However, the information has not been made public yet.

Both women executives held key roles at Apple. While Matthiasson was in charge of Apple’s online store, Demby managed the technology that ran that store, as well as Apple’s services and manufacturing.

Including these two executives Apple will be losing three of its vice presidents in the past few weeks as Evans Hankey, Vice president and in charge of industrial design, is also leaving the company, according to the report.

Hankey will remain in the post for the next six months during the transition period.

Hankey’s counterpart in software, Alan Dye, was staying with Apple.

Apple was yet to announce who will be its new design head.

Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath has departed Apple in recent weeks as well, taking a position at a law firm.

According to the report, Karen Rasmussen will now be in charge of online retail but there is still no clarity on who will replace Demby.

Apple didn’t comment on the report.

The tech giant also fired Tony Blevins, vice president of procurement, last month over his vulgar remarks in a TikTok video, although it is a different situation from the other departures.

The employees informed Apple’s human resources division about the TikTok video, and that division immediately launched an investigation.

Additionally, the video was shared with Apple’s staff and some of its significant suppliers.