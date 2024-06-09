Top 10 domestic firms added Rs 3.28 trn in m-cap last week

In the last week (June 3 to 7), 8 of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 3.28 trillion to their market valuation.

Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest winners.

BSE benchmark jumped 2,732.05 points or 3.69per cent for the week. On Friday, The index jumped 1,720.8 points or 2.29per cent to hit a new record peak of 76,795.31 in intra-day trade.

The ranking of the 10-most-valued firms was Reliance Industries followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC were the gainers adding a total of Rs 3,28,116.58 crore to their market valuations.

TCS emerged as the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation spiked Rs 80,828.08 crore to Rs 14,08,485.29 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 58,258.11 crore taking its mcap to Rs 6,05,407.43 crore, while the valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 54,024.35 crore to Rs 19,88,741.47 crore.

Another IT major Infosys rallied by Rs 52,770.59 crore to Rs 6,36,630.87 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank soared Rs 32,241.67 crore to Rs 11,96,325.52 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 1,745.46 crore to Rs 7,88,975.17 crore.

Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 32,080.61 crore to Rs 8,10,416.01 crore while ITC’s valuation spiked Rs 16,167.71 crore to Rs 5,48,204.12 crore.

Notably, the PSUs, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The mcap of largest public insurer, LIC, declined by Rs 12,080.75 crore to Rs 6,28,451.77 crore and that of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 178.5 crore to Rs 7,40,653.54 crore.