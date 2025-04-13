Valuation of five of top 10 firms surged Rs 84,559.01 crore last week

The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 valued firms surged Rs 84,559.01 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest winner.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC were on the gaining side while HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

In a rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

Hindustan Unilever m-cap surged Rs 28,700.26 crore to Rs 5,56,054.27 crore while Reliance Industries added Rs 19,757.27 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 16,50,002.23 crore.

Valuation of IT major TCS tanked Rs 24,295.46 crore to Rs 11,69,474.43 crore while that of Infosys eroded by Rs 17,319.11 crore to Rs 5,85,859.34 crore.

State Bank of India’s market valuation dropped Rs 12,271.36 crore to Rs 6,72,960.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 8,913.09 crore to Rs 9,34,351.86 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 7,958.31 crore to Rs 13,82,450.37 crore while Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 12,760.23 crore to Rs 5,53,348.28 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 8,011.46 crore to Rs 10,02,030.97 crore.

On Friday, the benchmark indices rose nearly 2 per cent amid buying across the sectors after US President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent at 75,157.26, and the Nifty was up 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent at 22,828.55. For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices lost 0.3 per cent each.