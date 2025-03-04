Sebi records spike by 48% in total income to Rs 2,075 crore in 2023-24

Capital markets regulator SEBI’s total income rose to Rs 2,075 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2024, indicating a growth of 48 per cent year-on-year. The rise was driven by increased earnings from fees and subscriptions.

According to Sebi’s annual statement of accounts 2023-24, of the total income, the regulator earned a fee income of Rs 1,851.5 crore, which was way higher than Rs 1,213.22 crore garnered in the preceding financial year.

Advertisement

The Sebi acknowledged that fees and subscriptions are the major sources of its income.

Advertisement

Additionally, income from investments widened to Rs 192.41 crore from Rs 161.42 crore, and other income increased to nearly Rs 18 crore from close to Rs 15 crore.

SEBI’s total income rose to Rs 2,075 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2024 from Rs 1,404.36 crore in the preceding fiscal year, indicating a growth of 48 per cent, the annual accounts showed.

Apart from total income, the total expenditure of the regulator rose to Rs 1,006 crore for the year ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 851.33 crore in the previous fiscal.

The establishment expenses grew to Rs 696.43 crore during the period under review from Rs 576 crore in the preceding fiscal and other administrative expenses increased to Rs 218 crore from Rs 172.42 crore.

The income included earnings from annual fees and subscriptions, listing fees contribution from stock exchanges, income generated from registration, renewal, application, and offer documents filed by companies and market infrastructure institutions.

Sebi said its general fund has a closing balance of Rs 5,573 crore, including an amount of Rs 1,065 crore as surplus income over expenditure transferred from the Income and Expenditure Account for the financial year 2023-24.

Notably, the earmarked funds include the Investor Protection & Education Fund (IPEF) and the disgorgement fund. IPEF has a closing balance of Rs 533.17 crore, including income from investments of Rs 27.66 crore, and the Disgorgement Fund has Rs 7.38 crore for FY24.

Out of the total investment of Rs 2,521.23 crore, Sebi invested Rs 1,255.31 crore in bonds and government securities during FY24, Rs 1,235.92 crore as deposits with scheduled banks, and Rs 30 crore as a subscription toward the National Centre for Financial Education(NCFE).