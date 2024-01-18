THDCIL conferred SCOPE Meritorious Award for best HR practices

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar honoured THDC India Limited with the prestigious SCOPE Meritorious Award for the best practices in human resource management at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The accolade was received by R K Vishnoi, chairman and managing director along with Shallinder Singh, director (Personnel) of THDCIL.

The vice-president of India, while addressing the representatives of various CPSEs and Central government officials, said that public sector is the spine of the Indian economy. The nation is greatly benefited by the Public Sector Enterprises.

Underscoring the pivotal role of HR practices, Vishnoi attributed the honour to THDC’s unwavering dedication and unparalleled excellence in world-class HR practices. He emphasised the profound impact of effective HR on organisational growth, highlighting how THDC’s commitment to exceptional human resource management has been a driving force behind its success.

Vishnoi added that the role of HR has transformed into a crucial business partner for sustainable growth. This accomplishment of THDC is attributed to seamless alignment of HR strategy with corporate strategy, as HR serves as a vital partner in the overall success of the corporation.

This recognition, he said serves as a testament to the company’s steadfast focus on fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment, contributing significantly to its achievements in the energy sector.

He emphasised that the award validates THDC’s commitment to exceptional HR practices.

Expressing appreciation to the dedicated team, Vishnoi noted that such recognition is a result of the relentless efforts of every member. He urged all members of THDC to work with the utmost standards of performance while upholding ethical behavior and human values.