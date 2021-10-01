Tata Sons wins bid for Air India: Sources

Tata Sons has won the final bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, according to government sources.

According to the sources, Central government’s Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the winning bid for the national airline. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are also members of the committee.

The share purchase agreement (SPA) was given to the bidders in the meeting recently and the process will start after a formal announcement is made, following its approval by the Shah-led ministerial committee.

“The process of transfer will start with the SPA and the target is to completely hand over the airline to the new owners in around four months of time,” a ministry official said.

“The approved bidders will have to deposit a minimum of 15 per cent of the bid amount,” the official said.

Air India’s reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

The government will divest its 100 per cent stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in ground handling company AISATS.