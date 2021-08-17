Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL conferred BW ‘Best CFO PSU’ Award

Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL has been conferred the ‘Best CFO PSU’ Award. Gupta has won the award for his exemplary achievements and professional contribution as CFO of the company. The BW Best CFO Award was presented to Subodh Gupta in a virtual ceremony at the 5th edition of the CFO & Finance Strategy Summit & Awards 2021.

Gupta was unanimously selected for the prestigious award by an independent jury comprising industry leaders – Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman, SBI, Sethurathnam Ravi, former Chairman; BSE, Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC; Usha Sangwan, former MD, LIC; Sunil Srivastava, former Dy. MD, SBI; PS Viswanath, MD & CEO, Randstad India; Vinod Gupta, MD, VG Learning Destination and other eminent personalities.

The award is presented to CFOs whose strategies and planning can make the difference between a crisis and an opportunity in a dynamic business environment.