BHEL secures 2,400 MW thermal power project in Odisha

NLC India Ltd has awarded the EPC contract to BHEL to set up a Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity at Jharsuguda District in Odisha.

The project is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology, and the entire power of 2400 MW is tied up with the states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry, and PPAs to this effect have already executed, Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Through this project, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry will also benefit with low cost Power.

The contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbine, generators, balance of plants, FGD and SCR for 3 X800 MW- 2400 MW Stage –I.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028- 29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be Competitive and NLC India, will be generating & providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.

Ministry has informed that for this thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II& III mines of NLCIL which is already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur Districts of Odisha.

BHEL won the Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract to establish a thermal power plant in Talabira, Odisha for NLC India earlier in January. The financial bids for this project were opened on 29 December 2023.

The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through ISTS and STU Network.

Notably, the project will come up with latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suite the co firing of Bio mass as part of Green initiative in line with Ministry of Power guidelines along with Bio Mass handling systems, the ministry has said.