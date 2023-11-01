Koppu Sadashiv Murthy takes charge as CMD, BHEL

Pursuant to his appointment as chairman and managing director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, 56, has assumed charge of his new assignment of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Murthy was the executive director of the Corporate Operations Management group at BHEL. He simultaneously held the additional charge of chairman and managing director of Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL).

An electrical engineering graduate from the Bhopal University with an MBA in finance, Murthy joined the BHEL in 1989 at its Jhansi manufacturing unit – a transformer & locomotive manufacturing hub.

During his 34 years of years of wide-ranging and hands-on experience in BHEL’s Corporate Office and in various manufacturing units such as Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Varanasi, he developed a comprehensive set of competencies in strategic, operational, project and commercial management.

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy’s career is marked by a strong track record of consistently delivering revenue and profitability coupled with expert resource optimisation. As head of corporate operations management at Delhi, he played a vital role in turning the company profitable in FY22-23 & FY21-22 after two years of losses, fostering a project-centric culture.

While heading BHEL’s Varanasi manufacturing unit, he successfully led all aspects of the unit’s portfolio and despite the challenges posed by the partial closure/lockdown of the factory during Covid, achieved remarkable results in FY20-21, with a Profit Before Tax of over 25 per cent of revenue, a historically low inventory level and a cash surplus.

As CMD, BPCL, his exceptional skills in building robust stakeholder relationships drove mutually beneficial outcomes of monetisation of assets to the tune of Rs.80 Crore, and resolution of long-pending payment and contractual issues with customers, contractors and suppliers.

Murthy envisions a future where the BHEL excels in delivering high-quality equipment, ensures on-time EPC execution, and plays a pivotal role in contributing to India’s growth. His capacity as a proven team leader and his ability to channelise diverse perspectives towards common goals will propel the company to greater heights in the coming years.