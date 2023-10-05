BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend for FY 2022-23 to Govt

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has paid a final dividend of Rs 88 crore for the year 2022-23 to the Central government.

To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17%) held by the Government of India, was presented to Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, in the presence of Sh. Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI).

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were also present on this occasion.

Significantly, the total dividend paid to the company’s shareholders for FY 2022-23 amounts to over Rs.139 Crore.