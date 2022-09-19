States auctioned 100 mineral blocks from March 2021 to Aug 2022

Follow Us:
SNS | New Delhi | September 19, 2022 4:32 pm

The state governments have auctioned 100 mineral blocks between March 2021 and August 2022, the Union Ministry of Mines has said.

Moreover, since 2015, a total of 208 mineral blocks were auctioned in the country, it further informed, adding that commercial mining has been a great success in the country.

Eight more mineral blocks were auctioned in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. The auction of mineral blocks stand at 54 in this financial year (FY) whereas it was 46 in previous financial year.

Major mining reforms were implemented in March 2021 by the ministry.

Last month, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the Centre was making efforts to attract more private entrepreneurs into mineral exploration.

“Mineral exploration will be carried out without adverse environmental impact through enhanced use of drones and other latest technologies,” he had said.

