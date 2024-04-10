Mining start-up webinar promotes research, innovation in mining sector

A special webinar was organized for start-ups, MSMEs, and individual innovators working in the mining and metallurgical sector on Wednesday to explore avenues for advancing research and innovation in mining and mineral processing.

The webinar was organised by the Ministry of Mines, and attended by more than 200 participants.

During the webinar, participants engaged in insightful discussions surrounding the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in mining and mineral processing.

Director of JNARDDC, Dr. Anupam Agnihotri, made a presentation on functioning and guidelines of S&T-PRISM. Amitesh Sinha, Head- Corporate Venture Capital & Vedanta Spark Initiatives and Rohit Pathak, CEO & Business Head, Birla Copper, Aditya Birla Group shared their experience in dealing with startups in Mining Sector. Prof. Asim Tewari, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay briefed on role of artificial intelligence in Mining Sector.

At the webinar, the fresh proposals under the S&T-PRISM program have been invited by JNARDDC and deadline is 30thApril, 2024. Preference is given to Startups/MSMEs of North East region and women-led enterprises.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Mines had launched “Promotion of Research and Innovation in Start-ups and MSMEs in mining, mineral processing, metallurgy and recycling sector (S&T-PRISM)” in November, 2023.

This was aimed to fund research and innovation in starts up and MSMEs which are working in the field of mineral sector, applied and sustainable aspect of mining and industrial applications.

It is expected that this will bridge up the gap between R&D and commercialization as also to promote the ecosystem for a complete value chain in mining and mineral sector.

Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, Nagpur, an autonomous body under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines is implementing agency for S&T – PRISM.