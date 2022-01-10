Second QES shows percentage of female workers going up; total employment goes up by two lakh

The second Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) covering organized and unorganized segments of nine selected sectors during July-September, 2021 has shown the percentage of female workers has gone up to 32.1 from 29.3 in the first quarter.

The survey report was released by Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today. The Quarterly Survey forms part of the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).

The nine sectors selected for the survey are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurant, IT/BPO and Financial Services. They account for a great majority of the total employment in non-farm establishments.

The estimated total employment in the nine sectors in the second quarterly survey came out as 3.10 crore approximately, which is two lakhs higher than the estimated employment (3.08 crore) from the first round of QES (April-June, 2021).

The report on Quarterly Employment Survey being a demand-side survey, will along with the supply side survey i.e Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), bridge data gaps on employment in the country, Yadav said.

Labour and Employment Secretary Sunil Barthwal remarked that registration under the e-shram portal for the informal sector workers was increasing.

Along with new developments in the National Career Service (NCS) portal and the QES survey results, will provide the national data bank for providing a realistic picture of employment at all Indian levels.

Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39 per cent, followed by Education with 22 per cent and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10 per cent.

Trade and Transport sectors engaged 5.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent of the total estimated workers respectively. It is pertinent to mention that the percentage for the IT/BPO sector in Quarter 1 was only seven.

Nearly 90 per cent of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers, though 30 per cent of the IT/BPO establishments worked with at least 100 workers including about 12 per cent engaging 500 workers or more.

In the Health sector, 19 per cent of the establishments had 100 or more workers.

The Survey showed that 16.8 per cent of the establishments provided formal skill development programmes, although mostly for their own employees. An estimated 5.6 per cent of the establishments were having vacancies and the estimated number of total vacancies was 4.3 lakhs.

About 65.8 per cent of such vacancies were not due to retirement or resignation of the employees, the Survey showed.