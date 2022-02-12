Bhupender Yadav says employment opportunities are on rise

Citing recent survey reports of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) and EPFO payroll data, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said employment opportunities are on the rise in both organized and unorganized sectors.

Speaking at the 187th meeting of the ESI Corporation in Gurugram, he said, health check-ups of labourers will be conducted by the ESIC hospitals and factories and MSME clusters will be considered as a unit. ESIC will coordinate with them for the preventive health check-ups of the workers.

Yadav informed that pending projects of the ESIC will be expedited as well as construction work of the hospitals of the ESIC as well as doctors and staff availability will be taken care of. He called on doctors to join the ESIC hospitals serving the poor and assured that the remuneration of the doctors and staff would be revised by the ESIC corporation.

Speaking on the transfer policy of ESIC employees the Minister informed that an Open, digital and transparent transfer policy will be put in force soon.

The Minister inaugurated two ESIC management dashboards viz. construction project dashboard and hospital dashboard.

The health dashboard will give key information at a glance related to the performance of the ESI hospital. It will also provide viewers with the current occupancy and OPD footfall at the hospital dashboard.

The construction dashboard will give key information about various construction projects of the ESIC. Yadav stressed that both dashboards will not only help in better monitoring but also result in efficient and effective implementation.