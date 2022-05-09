Follow Us:
  Rupee sinks to all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar

Rupee sinks to all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee had slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.

SNS | New Delhi | May 9, 2022 1:40 pm

Photo: Representational Image

The Indian rupee touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.

The Indian currency is weighed by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and continued foreign fund outflows.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.



Further, the rupee slipped on a surge in crude oil prices.

 

