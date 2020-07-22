The Reliance Industries’ board of directors meeting, scheduled for July 24 to consider the quarterly results, has been postponed to July 30.

In a BSE filing the company said, “Further to our letter dated July 18, 2020, kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 instead of on Friday, July 24, 2020 as intimated earlier.”

The communication to the exchange did not give any details or reasons for the deferment of the board meeting.

Earlier in a July, RIL had informed the exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.