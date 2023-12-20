Reliance Industries tops India’s most visible corporate in media ranking

Reliance Industries ranked at the top of the 2023 Wizikey News Score ranking as India’s most visible corporate in the media.

Notably, Reliance continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings every year since its inception four years ago. Most importantly, the company improved its News Score year after year.

The volume of news, headline presence, reach of publications, and readership determine Wizikey’s News Score.

Advertisement

Reliance ranked at number one position with a News Score of 96.46 for 2023 which was 92.56 for 2022, a marked improvement from its News Score of 84.9 in 2021.

Reliance is followed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel followed in the top-5 list.

According to Wizikey’s research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. The RIL’s score at 216.8k in the volume parameter, 31.5k under the headlines parameter, 14.3k under the publication parameter and 74bn on the readership criteria – each parameter representing a wide 58-167 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI.

Monthly analysis showed that RIL’s News Score was above 98 for 3 out of the last 6 months from June to November 2023.

Wizikey’s News Score measures news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence. The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

Wizikey’s AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 50 million news articles. The report considered over 1000 Indian corporates for analysis.

Launched in 2019 by IIT and MICA alumni, Wizikey is used by over 5000+ users and over 500+ businesses and PR agencies.