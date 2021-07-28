Post conversion of Inland Container Depot Dadri into Brownfield PFT (Private Freight Terminal), North Central Railway loaded the first rake of cement on 18th July.

ICD Dadri is the most important loading point for NCR yielding significant revenues for Railways.

On 18th July 2021, the cement rake was loaded for Alwar. Cement bags were loaded as a bagged consignment in 21 BCN wagons giving revenue of Rs 4.61 Lakh to NCR.

As a result of marketing efforts of NCR Business Development Unit (BDU), Inland Container Depot Dadri (ICDD) of Prayagraj Division received the nod from Railway Board to commence outward loading of cement thereby fulfilling the long-standing requirement of a cement loading point near the industrial hub of NOIDA and Greater NOIDA.

ICD Dadri has been an important loading point for NCR with an average loading of 6 container rakes per day. The average monthly revenue accrued to Railways from the loading of container rakes is approx 17.5 crores.

In view of demand explored as a result of aggressive marketing by North Central Railway for loading of other commodities in addition to the containerised traffic, ICD Dadri was given the status of Brownfield Private Freight Terminal on 12.03.2021. This has paved way for the loading of non containerized traffic also.

Hitherto, local cement merchants who used to transport cement through roads will now be able to transport their products to far off destinations with lesser transit time and reduced transport costs.

Commencing of outward loading of cement from Dadri is not only a significant success gained by the Business Development Unit of NCR but is also expected to generate additional local employment in the area.