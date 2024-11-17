Price of tomato declining: Centre

The Centre on Sunday claimed that the retail prices of tomatoes are on the decline with the fall in mandi prices.

The all-India average retail prices as on 14th November 2024 was Rs.52.35 per kg, which is 22.4% lower than Rs.67.50 per kg on 14th October 2024. During the same period, the modal prices at Azadpur mandi declined by almost 50%, from Rs.5,883 per quintal to Rs.2,969 per quintal with the increase in tomato arrivals. Similar declines in mandi prices are reported from benchmark markets such as Pimpalgaon, Madanapalle and Kolar.

The total annual production of tomatoes, as per the third advance estimate of the Department of Agriculture, is 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24; a 4% increase over 204.25 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. Even though tomatoes are produced throughout the year, there is seasonality in the producing areas and the quantum of production.

Adverse weather conditions and slight logistics disruptions have a significant impact on prices due to the high susceptibility of tomato crops and the high perishability of the fruit. The surge in tomato prices during October 2024 was on account of excessive and prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The general seasonality in tomato production across various regions of India showed that October and November are the main sowing periods in major producing states. Continuous availability of tomatoes in the market, however, is ensured because of the short duration for cultivation of the crop and multiple picking of the fruits.

Even though the arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanapalle and Kolar, prices have come down on account of seasonal arrivals from pockets in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat that have been filling the gaps in supply across the nation. As of date, the weather has also been favourable for the crop and also for maintaining a good flow across the supply chain from the fields to the consumers.